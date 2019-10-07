Titanic wreckwood cross surfaces, up for auction

A cross made from Titanic wreckwood is up for auction in the U.K. later this month.

The cross is one of a number of items that belonged to Sam Smith, a carpenter on the ship S.S. Minia, which was one of the vessels that recovered the bodies of Titanic victims.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge told Fox News that the artifact is “incredibly powerful and poignant,” noting Smith made the cross from oak from the ill-fated liner. The cross, which will be auctioned by Henry Aldridge and Son on Oct. 19, has a pre-sale estimate of $14,755 to $22,132.

Titanic struck an iceberg at 11:40 p.m. ship's time on April 14, 1912. The liner sank just over two hours later, causing more than 1,500 to lose their lives.

Other items of Smith’s in the auction include photos, documents and woodworking tools. The total archive is valued at $49,182.

More than 100 years after the Titanic’s sinking, the disaster continues to be a source of fascination.

In 2017, a sea-stained letter recovered from the body of a Titanic victim was sold at auction for $166,000. A year prior, the sextant used by the captain of rescue ship Carpathia sold for just under $97,000.

A cup presented to the captain by Titanic survivor Molly Brown to the Carpathia captain sold for $200,000 in 2015.

Remarkable new images from the Titanic wreck site recently revealed the doomed liner’s deterioration on the North Atlantic seabed.

