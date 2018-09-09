Tennessee officials post warning after bear gets into truck

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) took to Facebook last week to share a beary important message.

“LOCK YOUR VEHICLE DOORS WHEN IN THE SMOKIES AND NEVER LEAVE FOOD INSIDE!!!” the agency exclaimed in a Thursday post.

The posting went on to describe an animal encounter involving a bear -- and photos of a badly-damaged truck.

“TWRA Officer Gene Parker was called to an incident in Gatlinburg yesterday where another black bear opened a truck door and became trapped inside,” it explained.

Further down in the post, the TWRA said spoke about bears in the area.

“Thieves are least of your worry’s [sic] with hungry bears roaming around! Unfortunately, this occurs all too often around the Smoky Mountains. #tnwildlife,” the agency concluded.

