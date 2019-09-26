3,200-year-old sword discovered among the stones of mysterious ancient monument

King Arthur’s legendary sword Excalibur may have some competition.

Archaeologists on the Spanish island of Mallorca have uncovered a stunningly well preserved Bronze Age sword among the stones of an ancient monument.

Diario de Mallorca reports that the broken sword was found at the Talaiot del Serral de ses Abelles, a megalithic monument. Archaeologists say that the sword, which has a decorative hilt, likely had a symbolic, as opposed to military use.

The website Ancient Origins reports that the talaiots, or talayots, which are found on Mallorca and the neighboring island of Menorca, date from 1,000 to 6,000 B.C. The sword was set to be displayed at the Museum of Mallorca. Fox News has reached out to the Museum of Mallorca and the Council of Mallorca (Consell de Mallorca) with a request for comment on this story.

Other remarkable swords have been discovered elsewhere in Europe. Earlier this year, for example, workers digging a sewer in the Danish city of Aalborg unearthed a remarkably well-preserved sword that dates back to at least the 14th century.

In 2017, an incredibly well-preserved Viking sword was found by a reindeer hunter on a remote mountain in Southern Norway.

An ornate sword that belonged to a 15th-century warlord in Muslim Spain was digitized in stunning 3-D earlier this year. The sword, which is covered with gold, ivory and precious metals, was used by Ali Atar, a military commander in the service of King Boabdil, the last sultan of Granada.

