Earth's glittering lights seen from International Space Station

Stars can be seen sparkling in the night sky in a new image released by NASA.

The picture, which was taken as the International Space Station (ISS) orbited 260 miles above our planet, shows the horizon enveloped in an eerie green glow.

The ISS was about to cross over the Caspian Sea as the photograph was captured, the agency said.

It's one of several breathtaking images released by the space agency over the last week or so.

An image released this week showed a gorgeous display of galactic "fireworks" some 23 million light-years away.

An astronaut with the space agency this week captured an otherworldly image of the full moon rising over the frozen Hudson Bay in northern Canada.

NASA's image of the Anti-Atlas Mountains in Morocco used infrared bands to depict the unique topography of the mountains.

