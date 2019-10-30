Stunning NASA image shows Great Nebula in Orion

The Great Nebula in the constellation Orion can be seen in a stunning image released by NASA.

The starbirth region, situated in our Milky Way galaxy, is one of the brightest nebulae and visible to the naked eye.

The image shows glowing gas surrounding young stars at the end of a large interstellar molecular cloud 1,500 light years away, according to the space agency.

NASA calls this a "featured deep image" that has been processed in a way to reveal emissions of oxygen and hydrogen, as well as wisps of dust in different and bright hues.

The Great Nebula of Orion can be identified by the naked eye near the constellation's well-known three-star belt.

The Orion Nebula spans approximately 40 light years, according to NASA, and is located in the same spiral arm of our galaxy as the Sun.