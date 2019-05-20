Stunning 'iceberg alley' pictures show colossal bergs passing by Canada's coast

Remarkable images show gigantic icebergs as they pass by Canada’s Cape Bonavista.

The area off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador is dubbed “iceberg alley” on account of the colossal bergs that float by every spring.

“Our Cape Bonavista Lighthouse looks pretty small in comparison to this huge iceberg!” tweeted local photographer Mark Gray on May 18.

INCREDIBLE IMAGES OF CANADA'S 'BEAUTY BERG' CAUSE SENSATION

Gray dubbed another incredible berg “The Lurker” as it loomed eerily behind a rocky piece of land. “Best iceberg season in Bonavista in years!” he tweeted Monday.

The teacher compared another iceberg’s shape to a giant salad bowl as it broke apart.

Others resembled massive ice cream cones, according to Gray.

DID THIS ICEBERG SINK THE TITANIC?

Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada’s most easterly province, is no stranger to incredible iceberg sightings. In 2017, people flocked to the small coastal town of Ferryland, an hour’s drive south of St. John’s to catch a glimpse of a massive iceberg.

The area is touted as one of the best places in the world for viewing icebergs when the icy formations arrive in early spring. “On a sunny day, these 10,000-year-old glacial giants are visible from many points along the northern and eastern coasts,” explained the Newfoundland and Labrador tourism website. “They come in every shape and size, with colors from snow-white to deepest aquamarine.”

“Roughly 90% of icebergs seen off Newfoundland and Labrador come from the glaciers of western Greenland, while the rest come from glaciers in Canada's Arctic,” the province's tourism site added. “Their sheer size will amaze you, and that's without seeing the ninety-percent still below the surface of the ocean.”

THIS COFFIN-SHAPED ICEBERG IS HEADED TO DIE

An iceberg 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador also caused the world’s most famous maritime disaster. At 11:40 p.m. ship's time on April 14, 1912, Titanic struck an iceberg and sank just over two hours later with the loss of more than 1,500 lives.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bonavista Peninsula can be seen in the 2001 movie “The Shipping News,” which is based on Annie Proulx’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers