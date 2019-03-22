Striking NASA picture shows Jupiter's storms in stunning detail

NASA has released an incredible image of Jupiter’s famous Great Red Spot and swirling storms in the planet’s southern hemisphere.

The image was captured by the space agency’s Juno spacecraft during a close pass of the planet on Feb. 12, 2019. The color-enhanced view is taken from 3 images of Jupiter snapped when Juno was between 16,700 miles and 59,300 miles above Jupiter’s cloud tops, according to NASA.

NASA’S JUNO SPACECRAFT CAPTURES JUPITER'S MASSIVE STORMS, REVEALING PLANET'S 'STRIKING BLEMISH'

The turbulent region resembles marble in the picture.

In a statement, the government space agency explained that citizen scientist Kevin M. Gill created the image using data from the Juno’s JunoCam imager.

JUPITER'S 'DRAMATIC' FEATURES CAPTURED DURING NASA'S JUNO MISSION WOW SPACE ENTHUSIASTS

Juno has captured a host of stunning images since it reached Jupiter in 2016. Earlier this year, for example, NASA released striking images of Jupiter’s storms captured during a late December flyby.

The fifth rock from the Sun and the heftiest planet in the solar system, Jupiter is what's known as a gas giant — a ball of hydrogen and helium — unlike rocky Earth and Mars.

