'Star Wars' Empire Strikes Back at Obama's Death Star Refusal

The refusal of President Barack Obama's Administration to build a planet-destroying Death Star from the "Star Wars" films is both short-sighted and cowardly, according to the Galactic Empire.

In a statement posted to the official "Star Wars" website Monday (Jan. 15), the fictional Empire — the totalitarian regime that built the Death Star bases — touted its military might in the wake of the White House's negative response to a petition to begin building a real-life Death Star by 2016.

"The overwhelming military superiority of the Galactic Empire has been confirmed once again by the recent announcement by the President of the United States that his nation would not attempt to build a Death Star, despite the bellicose demands of the people of his tiny, aggressive planet," Empire officials said in the joke letter.

On Friday (Jan. 11), the White House issued a statement explaining why the Obama Administration could not support any effort to build a real Death Star. Chief among the reasons: the project's estimated cost of more than $850 quadrillion and the fact that the Obama Administration does not support destroying other planets.

The Empire's three-paragraph response comes complete with a quote from a fictional member of the Galactic Empire ridiculing the way the president handled the request.

"'The costs of construction they cited were ridiculously overestimated, though I suppose we must keep in mind that this minuscule planet does not have our massive means of production,' added Admiral Conan Motti of the Imperial Starfleet."

