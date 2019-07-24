Expand / Collapse search
Mammals
Spot the mountain goats: Cool photo captures camouflaged Ibex herd in Israel's Negev desert

By James Rogers | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 24

It’s like a wildlife version of “Where’s Waldo?”

A photographer captured a herd of eight Nubian Ibex camouflaged against the backdrop of Israel’s Negev desert. While some of the ibexes look on, the rest of the family are carefully navigating a rocky cliff, apparently in pursuit of a kid who is stuck.

The scene was caught on camera by Nachum Weiss, Caters reports.

In addition to Israel, the Nubian Ibex is native to Egypt, Jordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Yemen. The mammal is rated “vulnerable” by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, which notes that its populations are decreasing.

The group of Nubian Ibex was caught on camera in Israel's Negev desert.

The Nubian Ibex’s natural habitat includes shrubland, desert and rocky areas such as mountains and cliffs, according to the IUCN.

The family of Nubian Ibex blends into the backdrop of Israel's Negev desert.

The San Diego Zoo notes that the Nubian ibex is the only ibex species adapted to living in hot, arid, parts of the world. “These incredibly agile animals spend their time in steep mountainous terrain, which would normally be dangerous to other animals,” the zoo explains, on its website. “However, they move up and down the precipitous cliffs with ease, and in this hostile environment this plays a big part in predator avoidance.”

Predators of the Nubian Ibex include leopards, eagles and bearded vultures, according to the San Diego Zoo.

