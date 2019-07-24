Spot the mountain goats: Cool photo captures camouflaged Ibex herd in Israel's Negev desert

It’s like a wildlife version of “Where’s Waldo?”

A photographer captured a herd of eight Nubian Ibex camouflaged against the backdrop of Israel’s Negev desert. While some of the ibexes look on, the rest of the family are carefully navigating a rocky cliff, apparently in pursuit of a kid who is stuck.

The scene was caught on camera by Nachum Weiss, Caters reports.

GIANT PANDA SUFFERS ELECTRIC SHOCK AT SCOTTISH ZOO AS HORRIFIED FAMILIES WATCH

In addition to Israel, the Nubian Ibex is native to Egypt, Jordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Yemen. The mammal is rated “vulnerable” by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, which notes that its populations are decreasing.

The Nubian Ibex’s natural habitat includes shrubland, desert and rocky areas such as mountains and cliffs, according to the IUCN.

GREAT HORNED OWL DISCOVERED COMPLETELY COVERED IN OIL AFTER GETTING INTO PIT

The San Diego Zoo notes that the Nubian ibex is the only ibex species adapted to living in hot, arid, parts of the world. “These incredibly agile animals spend their time in steep mountainous terrain, which would normally be dangerous to other animals,” the zoo explains, on its website. “However, they move up and down the precipitous cliffs with ease, and in this hostile environment this plays a big part in predator avoidance.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Predators of the Nubian Ibex include leopards, eagles and bearded vultures, according to the San Diego Zoo.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers