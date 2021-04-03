SpaceX rocket debris lands on Washington state homeowner's property

Debris from a SpaceX rocket that reentered the atmosphere last week was found on a homeowner’s property in Central Washington state, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The 5-foot-long composite-overwrapped pressure vessel came from the Falcon 9 rocket's "2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn," the National Weather Service said, according to Q13 FOX in Seattle.

The sheriff’s office said the homeowner had no comment and wanted to be left alone.

The debris left a four-inch dent in the ground but no other damage has been reported, according to KOMO-TV in Seattle.

SpaceX has since retrieved the pressure vessel, which KOMO reported would have contained pressurized helium.

The Falcon 9’s first stage landed in Florida as planned, SpaceX said Wednesday, according to Q13. The rocket sent Starlink satellites for internet access into orbit.