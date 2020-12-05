SpaceX resupply mission to ISS rescheduled for Sunday due to poor weather

SpaceX has moved the launch of its vital resupply mission launch to Sunday after poor weather forced a delay.

According to SpaceX, "this is the first flight of the updated cargo version of Dragon, which is capable of carrying about 20 percent more volume than the previous version of Dragon and has double the amount of powered locker cargo capability."

The Falcon 9 rocket will depart on Dec. 6 instead, taking off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center at 11:17 a.m., Fox 35 reported.

The updated rocket will carry supplies to the International Space Station (ISS), now boasting an expanded cargo to deliver around 6,400 pounds of science and research supplies, the NASA blog reported.

Conditions along the East Coast made a Saturday launch untenable, but Sunday conditions are 70% likely to be favorable.

The launch will stream on NASA TV and the NASA website.