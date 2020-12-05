Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

AIR AND SPACE
Published

SpaceX resupply mission to ISS rescheduled for Sunday due to poor weather

The Falcon 9 launch will now take place on Dec. 6 at 11:17 a.m.

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
NASA begins assembling Artemis space launch systemVideo

NASA begins assembling Artemis space launch system

Margaret Weitekamp, curator at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum weighs in on NASA's preparation for the future of American spaceflight.

SpaceX has moved the launch of its vital resupply mission launch to Sunday after poor weather forced a delay.

According to SpaceX, "this is the first flight of the updated cargo version of Dragon, which is capable of carrying about 20 percent more volume than the previous version of Dragon and has double the amount of powered locker cargo capability."

The Falcon 9 rocket will depart on Dec. 6 instead, taking off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center at 11:17 a.m., Fox 35 reported.

The updated rocket will carry supplies to the International Space Station (ISS), now boasting an expanded cargo to deliver around 6,400 pounds of science and research supplies, the NASA blog reported.

Conditions along the East Coast made a Saturday launch untenable, but Sunday conditions are 70% likely to be favorable.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The launch will stream on NASA TV and the NASA website.  

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 