Space Force unveils delta logo and 'semper supra' motto

The U.S. Space Force has unveiled its logo and motto.

In a statement released Wednesday, the military announced that its motto is “semper supra,” or “always above.”

“‘Semper Supra’ (Always Above) is our official motto and it represents our role in establishing, maintaining and preserving U.S. freedom of operations in the space domain,” tweeted Space Force.

“The logo and motto honor the heritage and history of the U.S. Space Force,” the service branch said in the statement. The silver outer border of the Delta symbol signifies defense and protection from all adversaries and threats from the space domain, according to Space Force. "In the center of the Delta is the star Polaris," it adds, "which symbolizes how the core values guide the Space Force mission."

“The delta was first used in space organizations as early as 1961 and has inspired generations of space professionals,” tweeted Space Force.

Space News notes that a delta design is also used on Space Force’s seal and flag.

The sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, the creation of Space Force was announced in August 2018.

On March 26, 2020, Space Force made its first launch when the U.S. military's Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-6) satellite lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The satellite blasted into the Florida sky atop a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 551 rocket.

