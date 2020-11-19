Space Command headquarters will be in one of these six states, Air Force announces

The Department of the Air Force has announced the six candidate locations being considered for the headquarters of the U.S. Space Command.

The six locations include Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, Patrick Air Force Base in Florida, Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado, Port San Antonio, Texas; and Redstone Army Airfield in Alabama, the Department of the Air Force said in a statement.

"Self-nominated communities from across twenty-four states were evaluated as potential locations for hosting the headquarters," officials added.

Virtual and on-site visits will now be conducted at the six candidate locations before the headquarters site is chosen.

"This assessment will be based on factors related to mission, infrastructure capacity, community support, and costs to the Department of Defense," it said, in the statement.

SPACE FORCE MAKES ITS FIRST LAUNCH AS MILITARY SATELLITE LIFTS OFF FROM CAPE CANAVERAL

The Space Command headquarters will be selected in early 2021. Until then, Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado will remain the Command's provisional headquarters.

Lawmakers in Arizona, led by Republican Congresswoman Debbie Lesko and Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema, had pushed for the Space Command headquarters to be in their state.

WHAT IS THE 'SPACE FORCE' AND HOW WILL IT FIT INTO THE US MILITARY?

Earlier this year the Department of the Air Force said that it wants the headquarters location to rate 50 or higher on the AARP livability index and be in the top 150 metro areas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Space Force made its first launch earlier this year when it sent a military satellite into space from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers