Last Update May 25, 2016

Shipwreck from 1800s uncovered in Boston's Seaport District

By | Associated Press
A shipwreck from 1800s that had been uncovered during construction in the Seaport District is seen to the left of a construction vehicle, Wednesday, May 25, 2016, in Boston.

A shipwreck from the 1800s has been uncovered during construction in Boston's Seaport District.

City archaeologist Joe Bagley tells WBZ-TV it's the first time a shipwreck has been found in that section of the city, a trendy waterfront area with office buildings, expensive condos and upscale restaurants.

Bagley says it appears the vessel was carrying lime, which was used for masonry and construction. The vessel also appears to be partially burnt.

A portion of a shipwreck from the 1800s that has been uncovered during construction in the Seaport District is seen under pink ribbon markers. (AP Photo)

The ship was uncovered last week during construction of a 17-story office building.

New York-based construction company Skanska USA is meeting with city officials to discuss the discovery. Several archaeologists are inspecting the site.