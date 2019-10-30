Shipwreck emerges on North Carolina beach, then disappears

A mysterious shipwreck recently emerged on a North Carolina beach in the wake of a storm before being swallowed up by the sand.

The Wreck Tiki Bar and Food on Hatteras Island posted images of the shipwreck on Facebook on Oct. 12.

“A Wreck across the street from The Wreck! A lot of sand has washed out with this Nor'Easter & look what's been exposed!” it said.

Shortly afterward, the bar noted that the wreck was gone.

“Just an update on this wreck, the sands have washed back in & it's currently buried again... 'Till next time,” it said on Facebook.

CREEPY SHIPWRECK REVEALED BY SHIFTING SANDS ON NORTH CAROLINA BEACH

Earlier this year, the creepy skeleton of an 86-year-old shipwreck was also revealed by the shifting sands of Hatteras Island. The Cape Hatteras National Seashore posted an image of the wreck on Facebook June 1. The wreck is the G.A. Kohler, a four-masted schooner that became stranded on Hatteras Island in August 1933.

“This shipwreck is just one of hundreds that have crashed along the North Carolina coast, which gained the name the Graveyard of the Atlantic,” explained the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in a Facebook post. “With the shifting sands, shipwrecks will be uncovered and recovered over and over again.”

Shipwrecks have been generating plenty of attention recently. The wreck of what appears to be a British ship destroyed during the siege of Yorktown in 1781 was recently discovered in Virginia.

ONE OF THE LAST US WARSHIPS SUNK BY A GERMAN SUB DURING WWII DISCOVERED OFF MAINE

Experts from JRS Explorations spotted the wreck, which is believed to be the armed transport ship ‘Shipwright,’ in the York River in June.

Earlier this year, a mysterious 19th-century shipwreck was discovered by researchers testing underwater drone equipment in the Gulf of Mexico.

Divers have also discovered the wreck of one of the last U.S. Navy warships sunk by a German submarine during World War II.

DOOMED WWII WARSHIP REVEALS ITS SECRETS: HOW 'THE LUCKY 13' SURVIVED THE SINKING OF THE USS EAGLE

Patrol boat USS Eagle PE-56 was located by a private dive team just a few miles off the Maine coast. The discovery ends a 74-year mystery about the ship’s location.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Only 13 of the 62 crew members survived; they were plucked from the water by a nearby Navy destroyer.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers