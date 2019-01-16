Great white shark, called 'Deep Blue,' spotted near Hawaii

You're really gonna need a bigger boat.

The great white shark known as "Deep Blue," believed to be the biggest great white on record, has reportedly been spotted swimming in Hawaiian waters.

The video, taken by OneOcean Diving, shows what appears to be Deep Blue, a 20-foot long shark that is more than 50 years old, according to Hawaii News Now. According to a 2014 study, great white sharks have an average lifespan of 70 years, though it varies between male and females.

"Deep Blue" was initially spotted feeding on a sperm whale carcass 20 miles off Oahu's south shore. In the video, she is seen swimming alongside divers.

The shark has become so famous it has its own Twitter account.

Prior to being spotted in Hawaii, the great white was caught on video in July 2018 near Guadalupe Island, off the west coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula.

It's likely that Deep Blue became so big simply because of her age, said Gavin Naylor, program director at the Florida Program for Shark Research. "It's an older animal and when you look at the distribution of any animal, it's the larger animals that are older," Naylor told Fox News in an interview in July.

