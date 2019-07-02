Rare 'albino fawn' seen in Montana park moments after birth: officials

A Montana park goer captured a rare sighting last week in what biologists say is a one in 100,000 chance occurrence.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared a picture on Facebook Wednesday of what appeared to be an albino newborn fawn just moments after its birth.

The picture, taken by a Miles City resident, appeared to show the adult fawn with two does - one of which was completely white.

“Only two fawns are visible in the picture, but in the span of a few minutes, the doe had a third fawn, making for a rare batch of triplets. Nature is pretty wild!” the post read.

The odds of such a sighting are extremely rare.

According to Deer Management at Buck Manager, a true albino deer occurs in only one out of 100,000 births and those that are born with the lack of pigment are likely not to survive beyond the first year of life.

Wildlife officials encourage those that attend the parks to appreciate the animals from afar, as this will increase their chances of survival.

“Please remember to give does and fawns space this time of year, as does often stash a fawn while they feed and rarely abandon their young,” the Facebook post read. “The animals' best chance of surviving and thriving is in nature, with humans at a safe distance!”