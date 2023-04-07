Expand / Collapse search
Moon
Published

Pink moon captured in stunning images around the world

NASA says the pink moon appeared near the star Spica

Julia Musto
Julia Musto
The pink moon was captured in a series of stunning shots from around the globe this week. 

The full moon shined luminously above cityscapes in Greece, Russia, Italy and San Francisco.

NASA said that the moon appeared opposite the sun in Earth-based longitude shortly after midnight on Thursday at 12:35 a.m. EDT. 

Notably, the bright star Spica was located about eight degrees to the lower left of the full moon. 

The full moon rises next to Orvieto Cathedral (Duomo di Orvieto church), Umbria, Italy, on April 6, 2023. April's full moon is also known as the pink, egg or fish moon. 

The full moon rises next to Orvieto Cathedral (Duomo di Orvieto church), Umbria, Italy, on April 6, 2023. April's full moon is also known as the pink, egg or fish moon.  ((Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images))

The moon – also known as the sprouting grass, egg, fish, pesach, paschal or passover moon – would appear full through Friday morning. 

A woman takes a photo of the rising pink moon as people walk in Athens, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. 

A woman takes a photo of the rising pink moon as people walk in Athens, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.  ((AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris))

The pink moon is named after the herb moss pink, according to Maine Farmers' Almanac. The herb is also known as creeping phlox, moss phlox or mountain phlox and is native to the eastern U.S. It is one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring.

The moon rises over Moscow, Russia, Thursday, April 6, 2023. 

The moon rises over Moscow, Russia, Thursday, April 6, 2023.  ((AP Photo))

Among the coastal tribes, it was known as the fish moon, when the shad swam upstream to spawn.

Fishermen and pier walkers have a scenic view of the setting full pink moon, named after blooming wildflowers, at dawn at the Huntington Beach Pier in Huntington Beach, California, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. 

Fishermen and pier walkers have a scenic view of the setting full pink moon, named after blooming wildflowers, at dawn at the Huntington Beach Pier in Huntington Beach, California, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.  ((Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images))

The full moon, the pink moon of April, is seen between the silhouettes of trees and branches in the sky of Girona, Spain. 

The full moon, the pink moon of April, is seen between the silhouettes of trees and branches in the sky of Girona, Spain.  ((Photo by Paco Freire/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images))

As the lunar cycle progresses, the moon will still appear near Spica on Friday, the star Antares on April 10 and the planet Saturn on April 16.

The moon sets behind a power pole on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. 

The moon sets behind a power pole on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.  ((AP Photo/Michael Probst))

On April 5, the start of the night of the full moon, three of the five visible planets will be in the sky, including Venus, Mercury and Mars. 

A 98% illuminated pink moon rises behind a statue named The Duo, by artist David L. Hostetler, located in Columbus Circle on April 4, 2023, in New York City. 

A 98% illuminated pink moon rises behind a statue named The Duo, by artist David L. Hostetler, located in Columbus Circle on April 4, 2023, in New York City.  ((Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images))

April will also bring the lyrids, with the meteor shower expected to be active from April 20 through 30. The event will peak sometime between 1:10 p.m. EDT on April 22 and 12:45 a.m. EDT on April 23. 

The full pink moon rises over San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge as seen from Sausalito, California, on April 5, 2023. 

The full pink moon rises over San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge as seen from Sausalito, California, on April 5, 2023.  ((Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images))

An empty road is pictured near Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, as the moon sets, early Tuesday, April 4, 2023. 

An empty road is pictured near Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, as the moon sets, early Tuesday, April 4, 2023.  ((AP Photo/Michael Probst))

The peak rate averages about 18 visible meteors per hour. The meteors appear to radiate from near the constellation Lyra. 

The moon appears in the sky, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 7, 2023. 

The moon appears in the sky, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 7, 2023.  (REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

The meteors are caused by debris from the comet C/1861 G1, or Thatcher. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 