Pink moon captured in stunning images around the world

The pink moon was captured in a series of stunning shots from around the globe this week.

The full moon shined luminously above cityscapes in Greece, Russia, Italy and San Francisco.

NASA said that the moon appeared opposite the sun in Earth-based longitude shortly after midnight on Thursday at 12:35 a.m. EDT.

Notably, the bright star Spica was located about eight degrees to the lower left of the full moon.

JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE CAPTURES MOST DETAILED EVER IMAGE OF URANUS

The moon – also known as the sprouting grass, egg, fish, pesach, paschal or passover moon – would appear full through Friday morning.

The pink moon is named after the herb moss pink, according to Maine Farmers' Almanac. The herb is also known as creeping phlox, moss phlox or mountain phlox and is native to the eastern U.S. It is one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring.

Among the coastal tribes, it was known as the fish moon, when the shad swam upstream to spawn.

WATER FOUND IN MOON SAMPLES FROM CHINA MISSION

As the lunar cycle progresses, the moon will still appear near Spica on Friday, the star Antares on April 10 and the planet Saturn on April 16.

On April 5, the start of the night of the full moon, three of the five visible planets will be in the sky, including Venus, Mercury and Mars.

April will also bring the lyrids, with the meteor shower expected to be active from April 20 through 30. The event will peak sometime between 1:10 p.m. EDT on April 22 and 12:45 a.m. EDT on April 23.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The peak rate averages about 18 visible meteors per hour. The meteors appear to radiate from near the constellation Lyra.

The meteors are caused by debris from the comet C/1861 G1, or Thatcher.