Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SCIENCE
Published

Perseverance Mars rover's robotic arm starts conducting science

NASA scientists are searching for information about Jezero Crater's history

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
NASA releases audio of Mars helicopter in flight Video

NASA releases audio of Mars helicopter in flight

Goddard Space Center Chief Scientist Jim Garvin provides insight on ‘Fox New Live.’

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover is using its robotic arm to search for signs of ancient microbial life

The rover, which landed in Jezero Crater in February, had been functioning largely as a communications base between the autonomous Ingenuity Mars helicopter and the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) over the last couple of weeks, helping to document the rotorcraft's historic flights

NASA RELEASES VIDEO AND AUDIO OF INGENUITY FLYING ON MARS AS THE HELICOPTER SETS OFF ON ITS OWN FRIDAY

However, NASA scientists have continued to work in an effort to better understand the red planet's environmental history, aiming to create a timeline surrounding when the crater's lake formed and dried billions of years ago.

In order to do so, the arm's WATSON (Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and Engineering) camera has captured detailed shots of Martian rocks and the Mastcam-Z cameras have reportedly also studied the rocky terrain.

NASA’s Perseverance rover viewed these rocks with its Mastcam-Z imager on April 27, 2021.

NASA’s Perseverance rover viewed these rocks with its Mastcam-Z imager on April 27, 2021. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS)

In March, NASA released audio recordings in which the SuperCam instrument's laser can be heard impacting or "zapping" rock targets to detect their chemistry.

According to a Tuesday release, one of the questions researchers want to answer is whether the Mars rocks are sedimentary or have been formed by volcanic activity

While igneous rocks are reportedly "more precise geological clocks" that will help to create an accurate timeline, sedimentary rocks are better at preserving biosignatures.

Though harsh winds, sand and dust have complicated the process, NASA said the rover's arm can help to better understand rocks' histories by using an abrader to wear away a rock's surface and reveal its internal composition.

Next, the team can gather more chemical and mineralogical data using instruments on the arm like the SHERLOC (Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman & Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals) spectrometer's ultraviolet laser and PIXL's (Planetary Instrument for X-ray Lithochemistry) fluorescence spectrometer and high-resolution imager.

"When you look inside a rock, that’s where you see the story," Perseverance’s Project Scientist Ken Farley said a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

As the scientists examine more rocks and sediment, Perseverance will collect and cache samples for further study.

The best samples collected will be stored in special tubes and deposited on Mars before they can return to Earth during subsequent NASA and ESA (European Space Agency) missions.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.