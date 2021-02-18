NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars

NASA has unveiled the first pictures from its fifth Mars rover, Perseverance, after a successful landing on the red planet's Jezero crater on Thursday.

Perseverance, the most technologically advanced robot NASA has sent to date, will remain on Mars for nearly two years, searching for signs of ancient life and exploring the planet's surface.

The rover, built in NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., is about 10 feet long, 9 feet wide, seven feet tall and about 2,260 pounds, about 278 pounds heavier than its predecessor, Curiosity.

Perseverance also has a robotic arm that reaches about seven feet long, containing cameras, a chemical analyzer, and a rock drill, and is nuclear powered using a plutonium generator provided by the U.S. Department of Energy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perseverance traveled 293 million miles to reach Mars over the course of more than six months after launching on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaverl on July 30.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.