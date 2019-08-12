Expand / Collapse search
Astronomy
Perseid meteor shower set to peak: What you need to know

By James Rogers | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12

Stargazers are in for a treat on Monday and Tuesday, when the annual Perseid meteor will reach its peak.

“This year’s Perseid meteor shower peaks on August 12th and 13th,” said Bill Cooke of NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office, in a statement. “The Moon will be nearly new, setting the stage for a great display.”

An outburst of Perseid meteors lights up the sky in August 2009 in this time-lapse image.

An outburst of Perseid meteors lights up the sky in August 2009 in this time-lapse image. (NASA/JPL)

The Perseid meteor shower occurs when pieces of the Swift-Tuttle comet hit Earth's atmosphere. According to the Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute, specks of the comet hit the atmosphere at 140,000 mph and disintegrate in flashes of light.

Scientists explain that lunar glare during last year’s Perseid meteor shower reduced their visibility to 20 meteors per hour. This year, however, skywatchers could see up to 100 meteors an hour in a clear, dark sky away from city lights, according to NASA’s Cooke.

A meteor streaks across the sky in the early morning as people watching during the Perseid meteor shower in Ramon Carter near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, Aug.13, 2015.

A meteor streaks across the sky in the early morning as people watching during the Perseid meteor shower in Ramon Carter near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, Aug.13, 2015. (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

Earth Sky warns, however, that glare from the bright near-full Moon could still “drown” many meteors from view during the peak period. The Perseid meteor shower began around July 17, it said.

In May, police in Australia captured stunning footage of a meteor lighting up the night sky.

A meteor (top L) speeds past windmills at the San Gregornio Pass Wind Farm near Whitewater, Calif., Aug. 13, 2015 during the annual Perseid meteor shower. (REUTERS/Sam Mircovich)

A meteor (top L) speeds past windmills at the San Gregornio Pass Wind Farm near Whitewater, Calif., Aug. 13, 2015 during the annual Perseid meteor shower. (REUTERS/Sam Mircovich)

A small chunk of an asteroid or comet is also known as a meteoroid. When it enters the Earth's atmosphere, it becomes a meteor or fireball or shooting star. The pieces of rock that hit the ground, which are valuable to collectors, are meteorites.

This 30-second exposure shows a meteor streaking across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower Friday, Aug. 12, 2016 in Spruce Knob, West Virginia.

This 30-second exposure shows a meteor streaking across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower Friday, Aug. 12, 2016 in Spruce Knob, West Virginia. ((NASA/Bill Ingalls))

Last year, a meteor made headlines when it flashed across the sky in Michigan. The blazing fireball sent meteorite hunters scrambling to find fragments of the rare space rock.

The Associated Press contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers