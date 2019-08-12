Perseid meteor shower set to peak: What you need to know

Stargazers are in for a treat on Monday and Tuesday, when the annual Perseid meteor will reach its peak.

“This year’s Perseid meteor shower peaks on August 12th and 13th,” said Bill Cooke of NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office, in a statement. “The Moon will be nearly new, setting the stage for a great display.”

The Perseid meteor shower occurs when pieces of the Swift-Tuttle comet hit Earth's atmosphere. According to the Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute, specks of the comet hit the atmosphere at 140,000 mph and disintegrate in flashes of light.

Scientists explain that lunar glare during last year’s Perseid meteor shower reduced their visibility to 20 meteors per hour. This year, however, skywatchers could see up to 100 meteors an hour in a clear, dark sky away from city lights, according to NASA’s Cooke.

Earth Sky warns, however, that glare from the bright near-full Moon could still “drown” many meteors from view during the peak period. The Perseid meteor shower began around July 17, it said.

In May, police in Australia captured stunning footage of a meteor lighting up the night sky.

A small chunk of an asteroid or comet is also known as a meteoroid. When it enters the Earth's atmosphere, it becomes a meteor or fireball or shooting star. The pieces of rock that hit the ground, which are valuable to collectors, are meteorites.

Last year, a meteor made headlines when it flashed across the sky in Michigan. The blazing fireball sent meteorite hunters scrambling to find fragments of the rare space rock.

The Associated Press contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers