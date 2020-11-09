NASA pays tribute to 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek, who helped recruit the next generation of astronauts

NASA has paid tribute to Alex Trebek, who helped recruit the next generation of astronauts for missions to the moon and Mars.

“We’re saddened by the passing of legendary @Jeopardy host Alex Trebek,” NASA tweeted Sunday. “Earlier this year, he helped us recruit the next generation of astronauts – a testament to his dedication to challenging us to expand our knowledge.”

NASA also tweeted a video of Trebek urging prospective astronauts to “make history” in the space agency’s Artemis program.

“NASA is seeking trailblazers who will boldly go where no woman or man has gone before,” Trebek said in the video.

“Jeopardy” host Trebek died Sunday following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

NASA’s Artemis program aims to land American astronauts on the moon by 2024 and establish a sustainable human presence on Earth’s natural satellite.

A key element of the Artemis program is landing the first woman on the moon.

Last year, NASA revealed details of its vision for the Artemis Moon Lander that will return American astronauts to the lunar surface.

Some lawmakers, however, have urged NASA to delay putting U.S. boots on the moon until 2028.

NASA’s long-term goal is to send a manned mission to Mars in the 2030s.

