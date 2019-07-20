NASA chief: Future Artemis Moon missions will build on Apollo 11’s incredible legacy

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine says that the agency’s Artemis program will build on Apollo 11’s incredible legacy by landing a new generation of U.S. astronauts, including the first woman, on the Moon.

The Artemis program will land American astronauts on the Moon by 2024 and establish a sustainable human presence on Earth’s natural satellite. Artemis will also make history by landing the first woman on the Moon.

FOR MORE APOLLO 11 5OTH ANNIVERSARY COVERAGE CLICK HERE

Bridenstine told Fisher that the first woman on the Moon will come from NASA’s current astronaut corps, 12 of whom are women.

“It resets the history,” he told Fox News’ Kristin Fisher, during an interview Saturday. “On Apollo, we had test pilots and fighter pilots, but there were no women.”

APOLLO 11: 50 YEARS ON, THE WORLD CELEBRATES THE MOON LANDING

“Artemis happens to be, in Greek mythology, the twin sister of Apollo,” he explained.

Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At a White House event on Friday Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin voiced his disappointment over America’s space progress since the days of Apollo 11.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers