‘Longest animal ever’ discovered off Australia’s coast

Underwater explorers have discovered a 150-foot-long siphonophore, a weird translucent creature that's actually made up of tinier critters, off the coast of Australia.

They've dubbed is as the "largest animal ever discovered."

Each siphonophore is made up of many little "zooids," reports LiveScience.

According to the Monterey Bay Aquarium, these colonies making up the siphonophore have already been reported to reach lengths of up to 130 feet.

The new siphonophore was reportedly made by a team aboard the research vessel Falkor while investigating deep-sea canyons off of Australia's Ningaloo Coast.

Besides the gigantic siphonophore, the explorers also found large groups of glass sponges and other species.

