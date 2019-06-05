What looks like a massive storm system on National Weather Service radar is actually a lot of ladybugs

What looked like a massive storm system on the National Weather Service’s radar in San Diego County turned out to be just a whole lot of ladybugs.

The massive blob showed up Tuesday evening on the radar.

“The large echo showing up on SoCal radar this evening is not precipitation, but actually a cloud of lady bugs termed a "bloom,”’ the National Weather Service office in San Diego wrote in a tweet on Tuesday which got more than 1,000 likes and about 600 retweets.

Joe Dandrea, a meteorologist with NWS San Diego, said while the ladybugs appeared to be in a concentrated mass, they were really spread out throughout the sky, flying at between 5,000 and 9,000 feet, according to the Los Angeles Times.

After seeing it on the radar, Dandrea said he called a spotter near Wrightwood in the San Bernardino Mountains, which is about 80 miles northeast of Los Angeles, to ask what they were really seeing.

“I don’t think they’re dense like a cloud,” Dandrea said. “The observer there said you could see little specks flying by.”

It wasn’t immediately known what type of ladybugs were causing the phenomenon.

However, the Times reported one type of ladybug, called the convergent lady beetle, migrates to higher elevations in the early summer to find food, according to the University of California Integrated Pest Management Program.