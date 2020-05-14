Kansas City Zoo penguins waddle around art museum in adorable field trip

Several members of the Kansas City Zoo recently broke coronavirus shelter-in-place restrictions to visit a local art museum and take in a bit of culture -- but it's doubtful anyone had objections to this field trip.

A family of Peruvian penguins and their human caretakers wandered throughout the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Missouri in a video posted by the museum.

"They seemed to react much better to Caravaggio than to Monet," said Julián Zugazagoitia, executive director and CEO of the museum. "We were speaking a bit in Spanish and they really appreciated art history."

The penguins and their fellow animals at the zoo have been lonely since the zoo temporarily closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Quarantine has caused everyone to go a little stir crazy, even the residents of the Kansas City Zoo," the video caption reads. "So several of the penguins decided to go on a field trip to the Nelson-Atkins, which is still closed, to get a little culture."

The zoo is always looking for ways to enrich the lives of the animals and "stimulate their days," zoo director Randy Wisthoff said.