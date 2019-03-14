Kangaroo punches paraglider after making perfect landing in Australia, wild video shows

A paraglider got quite a jolt when he landed in Canberra, Australia, last week.

Jonathan Bishop had just made a perfect landing when he was punched by a charging kangaroo on March 7.

Bishop filmed the event on his helmet camera and later posted the video on YouTube, garnering more than 1.1 million views as of Thursday afternoon.

He had been paragliding cross-country for about two hours when he opted to take a break.

In a description of the video, Bishop wrote that he was near the old Orroral Space Tracking Station, an old NASA station in Australia that supported Earth-orbiting satellites for the organization’s Spacecraft Tracking and Data Acquisition Network (STADAN).

Bishop decided a nearby concrete slab near the station was the best place to land.

“As it ran towards me I thought it was being friendly so I said 'What's Up, Skip?' It then attacked me twice before hopping away." — Jonathan Bishop

“It is the last cleared valley where I could safely land, as over the next ridge there is only wilderness and trees,” Bishop wrote.

In the 38-second video, Bishop’s shadow shows the paraglider landing gracefully on his feet — but as the camera turned, two kangaroos are seen rapidly hopping in his direction.

“What’s up, Skip?” he called out in the video, just as the first kangaroo charged him.

Bishop then changed his tune and shouted for the marsupial to leave him alone. After two punches, the kangaroos retreated.

“I was concentrating on the landing and didn't notice the Kangaroo until after I landed,” Bishop wrote.

“As it ran towards me I thought it was being friendly so I said 'What's Up, Skip?' It then attacked me twice before hopping away,” he added.

After the attack, Bishop wrote that he packed up his paraglider. Unfortunately, he had to walk several kilometers before he was able to get cell phone reception so he could call a friend to pick him up.