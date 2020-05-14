Jupiter's tumultuous northern region seen in detailed NASA image

NASA's Juno mission captured a stunning image of Jupiter's tumultuous northern region during the spacecraft's approach to the planet earlier this year.

The space agency said some notable features in the image are the long, thin bands that run through the center of the image from top to bottom. Juno has apparently seen these streaks since its first close pass by Jupiter in 2016.

The streaks are layers of haze particles that float above the underlying cloud features, according to NASA, and scientists don't yet know exactly what these hazes are made of or how they form.

"Two jet streams in Jupiter's atmosphere flank either side of the region where the narrow bands of haze typically appear, and some researchers speculate those jet streams may influence the formation of the high hazes," NASA explained in a post accompanying the image.

At the time the image was taken, on Feb. 17 at 12:29 p.m. ET, the spacecraft was about 15,610 miles from the planet's cloud tops, NASA said.