Jupiter, Saturn spotted over legendary Bronze Age structure

A remarkable picture shows the two largest planets in the solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, in the night sky over the legendary Mitchell's Fold stone circle.

The circle, which is located in southwest Shropshire, was comprised of a great number of stones, many of which are now fallen or have gone missing. Some of them are as small as 10 inches in height, while others are taller than 6 feet.

It is believed there may have been approximately 30 stones that made up Mitchell's Fold, but the exact number is unknown.

OCEAN ON JUPITER'S MOON 'COULD BE HABITABLE,' RESEARCHERS SAY

The true history of Mitchell's Fold is not known, but the Bronze Age era-structure has a legendary tale to go along with it.

During a great famine, a fairy supposedly gave a magic cow an endless supply of milk. One night, a witch milked the cow into a sieve, before the cow eventually realized what the witch was doing. Legend states the witch was turned into a stone and the circle was erected to capture the witch.

The Bronze Age, which lasted between 3,000 B.C. and 1,200 B.C., continues to reveal its secrets. In 2017, archaeologists discovered a Bronze Age cemetery at a ritual site on the Welsh island of Anglesey.

In September 2018, a 3,500-year-old bronze hand decorated with a gold cuff was unearthed in Switzerland, leading some to theorize it may be the earliest known metal prosthetic.

A strange prehistoric forest was revealed on a Welsh beach in the aftermath of Storm Hannah in May 2019.

In May 2019, researchers used genetic testing to reveal that a mass Bronze Age-era grave found in Poland was comprised of members of the same family.

In December 2019, researchers discovered a trove of engraved jewelry and gold artifacts in two Bronze Age tombs from ancient Greece.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP