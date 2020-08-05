NASA captures storm Isaias in 'a slice' taken by satellite

NASA’s CloudSat satellite passed directly over Tropical Storm Isaias as it was strengthening back into a hurricane on Monday.

The satellite analyzed Isaias before it made landfall in North Carolina, revealing areas of heavy rain and ice particles in high, powerful clouds.

“CloudSat passed east of the storm center revealing the large area of deep convection (rising air that condenses and forms the thunderstorms that make up a tropical cyclone),” explained NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, in a statement.

CloudSat uses sophisticated cloud-profiling radar to “slice” through clouds and see their vertical structure, according to the government agency.

"The anvil of the system extended northwestward across North and South Carolina with maximum cloud heights estimated at 16-17 km (10 to 11 miles)," said Natalie Tourville of the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, in the NASA statement.

At least six people were killed as Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain Tuesday along the U.S. East Coast after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

