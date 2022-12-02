Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Asteroids
Published

Incredible video shows meteor blaze through Pennsylvania sky

Fireball spotted over New York, Georgia, Virginia and other states

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fireball streaks across Pittsburgh sky in doorbell camera video Video

Fireball streaks across Pittsburgh sky in doorbell camera video

A fireball passes through Pittsburg sky in a video caught from a doorbell camera (Credit: Phil Haddad / SCI + TECH /TMX)

New video shows the moment a bright object blazed through Pittsburgh skies on Thursday evening. 

In a clip from his doorbell camera, Phil Haddad caught the bright light as it streaked over the Pennsylvania city. 

"I don’t often tweet, but when I do it’s because I captured a meteor on my doorbell cam," he tweeted.

The local National Weather Service office also shared a video of what it called a "meteor/fireball." 

The meteor fireball appears first on the screen at the top righthand corner

The meteor fireball appears first on the screen at the top righthand corner (Credit:  Phil Haddad / SCI + TECH /TMX )

METEORITE NOT CAUSE OF CALIFORNIA HOUSE FIRE, OFFICIALS SAY

"While we don't specialize in meteors (well, hydrometeors, but that's different), many reported seeing a meteor/fireball cross the sky at 7:33 tonight," it noted. 

The meteor/fireball travels quickly, shooting diagonally downward toward the left side of the screen

The meteor/fireball travels quickly, shooting diagonally downward toward the left side of the screen (Credit:  Phil Haddad / SCI + TECH /TMX )

SUPERMASSIVE BLACK HOLE DEVOURS A STAR, BLASTS ITS REMAINS AT EARTH

The American Meteor Society said it had received 830 reports about a fireball witnessed over several states on Friday. 

The meteor/fireball disappears behind trees at the end of the clip

The meteor/fireball disappears behind trees at the end of the clip (Credit:  Phil Haddad / SCI + TECH /TMX )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Those states include Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 