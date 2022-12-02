Incredible video shows meteor blaze through Pennsylvania sky

New video shows the moment a bright object blazed through Pittsburgh skies on Thursday evening.

In a clip from his doorbell camera, Phil Haddad caught the bright light as it streaked over the Pennsylvania city.

"I don’t often tweet, but when I do it’s because I captured a meteor on my doorbell cam," he tweeted.

The local National Weather Service office also shared a video of what it called a "meteor/fireball."

"While we don't specialize in meteors (well, hydrometeors, but that's different), many reported seeing a meteor/fireball cross the sky at 7:33 tonight," it noted.

The American Meteor Society said it had received 830 reports about a fireball witnessed over several states on Friday.

Those states include Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.