Incredible NASA video shows what Earth would look like if oceans disappeared

A strange, slow-motion NASA video shows what Earth would look like if all the water drained from the oceans.

Planetary scientist James O'Donoghue, who works at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and formerly worked at NASA, recently remade the video by editing the timing and adding a tracker to show how much water drains throughout the animation.

The original video was created by NASA physicist and animator Horace Mitchell in 2008.

"I slowed down the start since, rather surprisingly, there's a lot of undersea landscape instantly revealed in the first tens of meters," O'Donoghue told Business Insider in an email.

"When the last ice age occurred, a lot of ocean water was locked up as ice at the poles of the planet. That's why land bridges used to exist," O'Donoghue said. "Each of these links enabled humans to migrate, and when the ice age ended, the water sort of sealed them in."

In removing the oceans, we can get a glimpse of what life may have been like for our ancient ancestors.

"I like how this animation reveals that the ocean floor is just as variable and interesting in its geology as the continents," O'Donoghue said.

