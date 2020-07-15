Remarkable images of 50 lightning forks go viral after 'The Night of a Thousand Forks' storm

A photographer captured the shot of a lifetime when some 50 forks of lightning hit near the most active volcano in Mexico, a storm that is now known as "The Night of a Thousand Forks."

Hernando Rivera Cervantes captured the images near the 13,000-foot tall Colima Volcano in Colima on Tuesday night, British news agency SWNS reports.

"The night was crazy, all the locals are calling it the Night of a Thousand Forks," Cervantes, 37, told the news outlet. "It kept everybody awake all night, and there was lots of rain too. The sound was enough to keep the whole city awake."

Cervantes, who put together 42 pictures to make the composite, added that he saw between 40 and 50 lightning bolts over five minutes, adding to his love affair with the electrical discharges.

"I have been fascinated by lightning since I was a child, it has always impressed me with its great energy and light," he added.

Colima's last "large explosion" came more than 100 years ago, on Jan. 20, 1913, lasting for four days, according to Oregon State University.

Since then, there have been a number of smaller eruptions, including one in 1987 and, the most recent, in 1994.

