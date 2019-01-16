Expand / Collapse search
WILD NATURE
Published
Last Update 9 mins ago

Hundreds of elk seen streaming across road in video

By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
Raw video: Herd of elk starting their yearly migration seen crossing a road near the Puget Sound Energy's Wild Horse Wind and Solar facility in Washington state.

Hundreds of elk were captured streaming across a road in Washington State in an amazing video.

The elk can be seen zooming across the road in a massive stream near Puget Sound Energy's Wild Horse and Solar facility. The video was posted to the company's Facebook page.

Although major highways can pose a danger to any animals that migrate each year, there have been efforts to mitigate the risk.

According to the Spokesman-Review, projects such as the I-90 Wildlife Bridges Coalition are trying to build over and underpasses for animals across stretches of the highway.

Hundreds of elk streamed across a road near a Puget Sound Energy facility.

Hundreds of elk streamed across a road near a Puget Sound Energy facility. (Puget Sound Energy)


The Washington state project was reportedly meant to emulate an underpass and overpass in Banff National Park, which crosses the Trans-Canada Highway.

That overpass has allowed approximately 152,000 animals to safely cross, the Spokesman-Review reports.

