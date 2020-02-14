Huge great white shark caught on camera in incredible video

A scuba diver off the coast of Florida has captured stunning video footage of a huge great white shark, said to be 15 to 20 feet long.

Space Coast Daily reports that diver Jim Cocci filmed the shark near the Breakers Reef off Florida’s East Coast.

Cocci posted a video of the massive shark on Facebook on Feb. 11 “Only need two words to describe diving West Palm with Walker's Dive Charters today: 'Great White'!"

The video has racked up 55,000 views since it was posted.

On Friday, Cocci provided a heartwarming update related to the imposing apex predator. “Our recently documented Great White shark has been determined by the Massachusetts Shark Research Program to be a new discovery,” he wrote on Facebook. “Our ‘new’ shark has been entered into the database and is named ‘Colleen’ after my loving wife, very best friend and greatest dive buddy - ever! Happy Valentine’s Day, Honey!!”

Great white sharks are classified as a vulnerable species by the World Wildlife Fund.

Last year, an enormous great white was caught on video biting a dive cage off the coast of Mexico. In 2018, a massive great white shark was filmed just feet away from an oblivious paddle boarder off a Cape Cod beach.

