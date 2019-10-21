Massive, 17-foot great white shark bites diving cage: 'The thrill of a lifetime'

An enormous great white shark was caught on video biting and shaking a cage off the coast of Mexico.

Nancy Lasuzzo shared a video of the massive, 17-foot great white to Facebook after it was seen off the coast of Guadalupe Island, Mexico, on Oct. 12, CBS8 San Diego reports.

"I hope this story shows people you need to respect great white sharks, but you don’t have to be afraid!" Lasuzzo wrote in the post. "So grateful for this experience of a lifetime."

Lasuzzo was on a dive with shark diving firm Island Charters when the giant great white, known as Bullet, swam past the cage, before biting it a few times.

Island Charters also posted the video to its Facebook page, saying their divers, including Lasuzzo, had experienced "the thrill of a lifetime."

"Bullet is playing with the float on topside of the cage and was not harmed except for a chipped tooth," the diving company wrote in its post. "Not to worry, she's got hundreds to spare!"

The owner of Island Charters, John Conniff, told CBS8 that he was shocked at the size of Bullet, adding the shark was the biggest he'd seen in a while.

"It is a daunting thing no matter what, if you see a 17-foot white shark two feet away from you," he told the news outlet. "She immediately got our attention, as her size was so much greater than the sharks we had seen the last day and a half. When she started to 'play' with the float on the cage, there was surprisingly no fear from any of us. We were in awe and amazed at the power she had."

The largest great white shark known to man is known as "Deep Blue," a 20-foot behemoth. Estimated to be more than 50 years old, Deep Blue was last seen in Hawaii in January.

Prior to being spotted in Hawaii, she was seen off the coast of Guadalupe Island in July 2018.

