Huge boa constrictor found slithering outside Florida home

A Florida home almost had a very unwelcome guest this week.

Family members walking outside the Lake County home Wednesday spotted an 8-foot-long boa constrictor slithering nearby, WOFL reports.

“We walked around the corner and boom, there’s the snake,” Taylor Hale told the station.

The family called 911 and was put in touch with the Lake County Fire Department, whose “Venom 2” team was able to remove the creature, the report said.

Lake County spokeswoman Elisha Pappacoda told Fox News she wasn't sure where the snake came from.

“These are sometimes people’s pets that grow too large and [are] set free,” she said. “Luckily, [the boa constrictor] was saved and not killed, so we were able to release it to [Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission].”

Fire officials shared snaps on Facebook of Lake County Fire Rescue EMS Chief Dan Miller holding the scaly reptile.

As for the visitor?

“He’s safe and sound in a cage,” Miller said.