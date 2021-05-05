Hawaii girl, 6, details scary shark encounter: ‘My soul left my body’

A 6-year-old girl from Kailua, Hawaii, had a frightening encounter with a shark over the weekend, according to a report.

Dramatic video shows Anela Rezentes playing in the waves at Hawaii's Kalama Beach on Sunday when she turns and sees the shark moving in the shallow waters just inches behind her. In a panic, the young girl turns around and runs toward the beach.

"My soul left my body," Anela said, according to Honolulu's KHON-TV. "I saw a shark. I didn’t notice he was behind my back. So I really wanted to run out. I was really scared."

SHARK ATTACKS BOAT OFF NORTH CAROLINA'S OUTER BANKS

The girl's mother, Sheri Gouveia, recorded the video of the encounter. She said her daughter "was hysterical" when she came out of the water.

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' So I ran up, but I was looking for it but couldn’t see it. I didn’t realize it was actually a shark. That’s what shocked me," Gouveia added.

SHARK ATTACKS WOMAN SWIMMING WITH TOURIST GROUP IN HAWAII, OFFICIALS SAY

Experts who looked at the video told KHON-TV it may have been a Blacktip shark, which typically looks for food in shallow waters. They believe the shark was chasing fish instead of targeting Rezentes.

Gouveia said she is thankful her daughter is still alive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Never, ever has something like this happened before. She’s pretty much here every other weekend. I guess there really are angels watching over my angel," Gouveia said.