Hammerhead shark circles oblivious swimmer in chilling video

A chilling drone video shows a hammerhead shark circling a seemingly oblivious swimmer off a Miami beach.

The video was posted to Instagram by drone operator and photographer Jason McIntosh. The Miami Herald reports that the close encounter was captured off South Beach on Sunday. McIntosh captioned the video, “Hammer Time,” and used MC Hammer’s famous song “U Can’t Touch This” as the soundtrack.

The video has been viewed more than 29,000 times since it was posted last week.

Other scary encounters with sharks have been caught on camera in recent years. In 2018, for example, terrifying images showed a great white shark swimming just feet away from a paddle boarder off a Cape Cod beach.

A drone was also used to capture the chilling moment when the ocean predator swam near the paddle boarder, who remained oblivious to its presence.

Hammerhead shark attacks on humans are extremely rare, according to Shark Sider.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies the scalloped hammerhead and the great hammerhead as endangered globally, while the smooth hammerhead is classified as vulnerable.

