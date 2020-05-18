Expand / Collapse search
Giant sandstorm looms over city in India, dramatic photos reveal

Christopher Carbone
Video grab from the frightening moment a giant near-apocalyptic sandstorm looms and slowly engulfs the city of Rajasthan, northern India.

A strange, apocalyptic-looking sandstorm was captured as it engulfed a town in northern India.

Photographs published by South West News Service show portions of Rajasthan being swallowed by a gigantic wall of sand, dust and debris, as temperatures reportedly topped 113 degrees.

The massive sandstorm reduced visibility accross the area in dramatic fashion.

Dust storms totally obscured and damaged the Akshay Pol, the main gate of the historic Jaisalmer fort, according to SWNS.

A video grab from the frightening moment a giant sandstorm looms and slowly engulfs the city of Rajasthan, northern India. May 17 2020.

Trees and houses simply disappear behind the massive dust cloud.

The sandstorm is said to have been so large it could be seen up to 230 miles away, the news agency reports.

No causalities were reported, but the sandstorm did disrupt traffic.