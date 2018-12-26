National Zoo's Christmas post of giant panda rolling around in snow goes viral

Bei Bei the giant panda appears to really love the snow.

The Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, located in Washington, D.C., took to Facebook on Christmas Day to post a video of the panda rolling around in the fresh powder during the first snowfall of the season, which occurred in November, Fox 5 DC reported.

“We hope your #Christmas is as merry as a giant panda in the snow rolling in a winter wonderland!” the zoo wrote in the post, which had more than 60,000 views and 3,000 reactions as of Wednesday afternoon.

“They’re like oversized babies rolling around. So cute!” one Facebook user wrote in response to the video.

“I could watch this all day. I just want to get in there and play with them,” another said.

“I think if I was to reincarnate, I’d want to come back as a healthy Panda bear. They just enjoy life,” a third commented.

Giant pandas, like Bei Bei, are native to China, according to Live Science. These fuzzy creatures are endangered; less than 2,000 live in the wild, according to the publication.

Bamboo is a giant panda’s go-to food, consuming an estimated 28 pounds each day, according to National Geographic, which added these bears are “skilled tree-climbers and efficient swimmers.”