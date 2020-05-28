Fox spotted on camera watching intense badger fight

Apparently, humans aren't the only mammals that like to watch a good fight now and then.

A fox was spotted on camera watching two badgers go at it near Bristol, England, British news agency SWNS reports.

The fox, which appears to be only a few years old, was captured on film by amateur wildlife photographer Rodney Holbrook. "I believe the two badgers were trying to sort out who is the dominant one or possibly, just getting a wee bit boisterous," Holbrook said.

"The fox appears to be waiting for the outcome, with a bit of interest," Holbrook added. "I was intrigued to see the fox just looking on and wondered what was going through its mind."

Badgers are known to fight each other often, according to Discover Wildlife. The mammals, which have poor eyesight making them easily observed, live in complex social structures, usually comprised of five adults.

Males tend to fight each other in the spring and late summer, during mating season. They will often bite each other on the backside, and can tear off chunks of flesh with their teeth. Females generally fight throughout the year.

Not only do badgers fight each other, but some members of the species also fight with other animals. In December 2019, a video went viral after a group of tourists recorded a python, honey badger and two jackals fighting each other while on safari in Africa.

In 2018, a honey badger got into a tussle with an antelope at Etosha National Park in Namibia, resulting in the antelope flinging the badger with its prodigious horns.

