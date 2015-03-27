Florida Man Says He'll Live Among Lions for 30 Days

A Florida man says he's going to spend the next month living in a fenced enclosure with two African lions.

James Jablon of Spring Hill told WTSP-TV that he hopes the stunt will raise money for his wildlife center, Wildlife Rehabilitation of Hernando.

Jablon entered the lions' den Saturday. He says he's going to sleep on hay near the lions, named Lea and Ed, and eat when they eat.

He says he's also going to build a place to sleep and hide in the trees in the enclosure, in case the lions fight with each other. His adventure is being streamed live online through Jan. 31.

About 100 animals live at the center about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Tampa. It was started for native wildlife needing medical treatment, but Jablon says he's now being asked to provide homes for exotic pets.