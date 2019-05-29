Florida treasure hunter seeks owner of miniature urn that may contain mother’s ashes

A Florida man is searching for the owner of a necklace after he discovered the apparently lost treasure at a beach over the weekend using a metal detector.

Shawn Rauch told FOX13 Tampa that while searching for a lost ring in the water off of Siesta Beach in Sarasota County, he came across a necklace with a miniature urn attached to it. The word “mom” was inscribed on the urn, which appeared to contain someone’s ashes.

AMATEUR TREASURE HUNTERS FIND 14TH-CENTURY COINS WORTH ESTIMATED $200G

"You can imagine just how devastating it must be,” Rauch told the news station. “This could be the last piece of their mother that they have and it's gone."

Rauch said the necklace appeared to be “brand new,” leading him to believe the necklace was lost recently.

He posted a photo of the jewelry on social media and asked for the public’s help in finding the owner.

The treasure hunter has made a habit of using his hobby to reunite owners with their lost possessions. In the six years since first using his metal detector, Rauch told WJXT-TV that he’s returned as many as 30 items, including diamond engagement rings, a Rolex watch and missing car keys.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But while Rauch says he’s happy to return all kinds of lost items, the necklace may rank as the most important.

"This is what I enjoy doing more than anything, is to be able to return things and this would be the top thing that I could possibly return," he told FOX13.