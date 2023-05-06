First 2023 lunar eclipse dims full moon

The first lunar eclipse of the year stunned skywatchers on Friday night and into Saturday.

People in Asia and Australia had the best view of the celestial event.

In a four-hour-long eclipse, the moon passed within the outer part of the Earth's shadow, or what is known as the "umbra."

The penumbral lunar eclipse caused the moon to dim only slightly.

The eclipse was not as dramatic as a partial lunar eclipse or a total lunar eclipse, which occurs when the moon, Earth and sun are perfectly aligned.

The spectacle was visible – weather allowing – as far west as Saudi Arabia and Africa’s western coast and as far east as Japan and New Zealand’s South Island.

It was also visible from the South Pole to Siberia.

Lunar eclipses occur at the full moon phase. There are three types of lunar eclipse: total, penumbral and partial.

This full moon was known as the "flower," "corn," "corn planting," "milk" or "hare's" moon. The moon will appear full through early Sunday morning, according to NASA.

The eta Aquariid meteor shower also peaked in the pre-dawn hours of Friday.

The next lunar eclipse is slated for October, when the eastern portions of both Americas will get to see at least part of a partial lunar eclipse.

Asia, Africa, Australia and Europe will see it as well.

The next total lunar eclipse will come in March 2025, with North America and the western half of South America as prime viewing spots.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.