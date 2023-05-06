Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Moon
Published

First 2023 lunar eclipse dims full moon

Next lunar eclipse won't come until fall of 2023

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Orange moon sinks below Providence skyline in stunning time lapse footage Video

Orange moon sinks below Providence skyline in stunning time lapse footage

A nearly full moon can be seen sinking below skyscrapers in Providence, Rhode Island. Credit: Mike Cohea via Storyful

The first lunar eclipse of the year stunned skywatchers on Friday night and into Saturday. 

People in Asia and Australia had the best view of the celestial event. 

In a four-hour-long eclipse, the moon passed within the outer part of the Earth's shadow, or what is known as the "umbra."

The penumbral lunar eclipse caused the moon to dim only slightly. 

THE RINGS OF SATURN ARE FALLING IN ON THE PLANET AS ICY RAIN, SCIENTISTS SAY

The lunar eclipse in Russia

A view of the moon during Penumbral Lunar Eclipse in Moscow, Russia, on May 5, 2023.  ((Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images))

The eclipse was not as dramatic as a partial lunar eclipse or a total lunar eclipse, which occurs when the moon, Earth and sun are perfectly aligned.

The spectacle was visible – weather allowing – as far west as Saudi Arabia and Africa’s western coast and as far east as Japan and New Zealand’s South Island.

The lunar eclipse in India

The moon is seen through the clouds during a partial lunar eclipse in Srinagar on May 5, 2023. (TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images)

It was also visible from the South Pole to Siberia. 

ASTRONOMERS SEE ANCIENT SUN-LIKE STAR DEVOURING PLANET FOR THE FIRST TIME – AND POSSIBLY EARTH'S FATE

The lunar eclipse in China

The moon is seen during penumbral lunar eclipse on May 5, 2023, in Quanzhou, Fujian Province of China.  (Xie Mingfei/VCG via Getty Images)

Lunar eclipses occur at the full moon phase. There are three types of lunar eclipse: total, penumbral and partial. 

This full moon was known as the "flower," "corn," "corn planting," "milk" or "hare's" moon. The moon will appear full through early Sunday morning, according to NASA.

The lunar eclipse in Iraq

A view of the moon during Penumbral Lunar Eclipse in Duhok, Iraq, on May 5, 2023.  (Ismael Adnan Yaqoob/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The eta Aquariid meteor shower also peaked in the pre-dawn hours of Friday.

The next lunar eclipse is slated for October, when the eastern portions of both Americas will get to see at least part of a partial lunar eclipse.

The lunar eclipse in Macedonia

This photograph taken on May 5, 2023, shows the full moon, also known as "May's full flower moon," over the village of Rzanicino near Skopje, Macedonia. On the night of May 5, 2023, there was a so-called penumbral lunar eclipse. (ROBERT ATANASOVSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Asia, Africa, Australia and Europe will see it as well.

The next total lunar eclipse will come in March 2025, with North America and the western half of South America as prime viewing spots.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 