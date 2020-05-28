Family finds alligator relaxing on alligator pool float in Florida

A family vacationing in South Florida earlier this month came across an unlikely sight: a live gator perched on top of a gator pool float at their Airbnb.

Georgia resident Dave Jacobs said his family was in Miami for a wedding. They first noticed the alligator in the lake outside of their vacation rental on May 16. It appeared to catch the attention of their dog, Rascal, who spent the day barking and running around the screened-in pool deck near the taunting reptile.

LARGE ALLIGATORS FILMED WRESTLING EACH OTHER IN THE MIDDLE OF SOUTH CAROLINA GOLF COURSE

"We thought that was pretty cute," Jacobs told the Miami New Times. "Then, the next day, it just showed up in the pool."

After seeing double, Jacobs said his 14-year-old daughter described the sight as "so meta."

He said his wife called the Airbnb's owner, who eventually got a gator wrangler to fish the real reptile out of the pool.

"I guess it's not that unusual, but it was unusual to me," Jacobs told the paper.

ALLIGATOR RUMORED TO HAVE BEEN HITLER'S, SURVIVED WWII BOMBING IN BERLIN, DIES IN MOSCOW ZOO AT 84

Jacobs said his family eventually left the home to make the trek back to Georgia on May 20, taking with them a unique Florida experience to share with friends and family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have gators in Georgia, but they're just in areas that are not as populated, like some swamp where no one lives," Jacobs told the Miami New Times. "But in Florida, they're just in your neighborhoods."