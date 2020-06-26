Extremely rare 1823 quarter sells for $102G

An extremely rare 1823 quarter described as an oddity has sold for $102,000.

The 1823/2 Capped Bust quarter, which had been in private hands, was auctioned by Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

“The reason for the 1823/2 date is because the mint used an 1822 die and simply superimposed a 3 over the 2 in the fourth position,” explains Stack's Bowers Galleries in a statement. “If you look closely, you can still see the 2 beneath the 3.”

Only around 30 of the coins are thought to exist.

“To think that one of the U.S. mints would just layer a number on top of another is incredulous by today’s standards,” said Stack’s Bowers President Brian Kendrella, in the statement. “But that’s what gives this quarter its character and sets it apart from other years. It’ also part of why it’s so valuable and sought after.”

Rare coins are big business. Last year, an extremely rare half-dollar coin from 1838 was sold at auction for $504,000.

An extremely rare 1894 dime, one of only 24 minted and once owned by former Lakers owner Jerry Buss, sold at auction for $1.32 million last year, including the buyer’s commission.

In 2016, an 1894-S dime sold for $2 million at a Florida auction.

