Experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir shows promise in Chicago trial, report says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir is showing promise in a Chicago clinical trial, according to the health news site STAT.

STAT reported that patients in the trial experienced rapid recoveries from fever and respiratory symptoms. Nearly all patients were discharged in less than a week, it said.

The news sent shares of remdesivir developer Gilead Sciences surging more than 14 percent in after-hours trading.

EXPERIMENTAL CORONAVIRUS DRUG REMDESIVIR IS SHOWING EARLY PROMISE, RESEARCH SAYS

Some 125 people with COVID-19 -- 113 with severe symptoms -- were recruited by the University of Chicago Medicine into the two Gilead Phase 3 clinical trials, according to STAT. The news site obtained a recorded video discussion of the trial results.

In the video, Kathleen Mullane, the University of Chicago infectious disease specialist overseeing the remdesivir studies, said that most of the patients had already been discharged and only two had perished, according to STAT.

Fox News reached out to Gilead Sciences and the University of Chicago Medicine with requests for comment.

REMDESIVIR: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT POTENTIAL CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT

The report comes less than a week after a small research study revealed that remdesivir is showing early promise in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

The study, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine, was supported by Gilead Sciences.

Remdesivir is still awaiting regulatory approval as a coronavirus treatment.

GILEAD GIVES UPDATE ON EXPERIMENTAL CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT

The antiviral was previously used to treat Ebola patients and has been garnering massive attention as the world scrambles to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Experts, however, have warned that people should not take drugs unless prescribed by a doctor.

Remdesivir is one of a number of drugs in the spotlight as the U.S. tries to contain the pandemic. In a press conference last month, President Trump and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn described several approaches under testing, such as chloroquine, a drug long used to treat malaria, and remdesivir.

In an open letter published last week, Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day explained that seven clinical trials have been set up to determine whether remdesivir is a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19. “China initiated the first two studies in early February for patients with severe and moderate symptoms of the disease,” he wrote. “Since then, an additional five trials have been initiated around the world.”

FAMILY OF 34-YEAR-OLD CORONAVIRUS PATIENT ON LIFE SUPPORT MAKES PLEA FOR EXPERIMENTAL DRUG

“Two Phase 3 studies are being run by Gilead in areas with a high prevalence of COVID-19 in the United States, Asia and Europe,” O’Day added. “One of these is for patients with severe disease and the other studies remdesivir in patients with more moderate symptoms.”

The U.S National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) and the World Health Organization (WHO) are also running global trials, respectively.

“We expect that we will have preliminary data from the study of remdesivir in severe patients at the end of April and will work quickly to interpret and share the findings,” O’Day said in the letter. “The publication of data from the China remdesivir trials rests with the Chinese investigators, but we have been informed that the study in patients with severe symptoms was stopped due to stalled enrollment. We look forward to reviewing the published data when available.”

MORE THAN 100 YEARS BEFORE CORONAVIRUS, THE SPANISH FLU PANDEMIC RAVAGED THE GLOBE

In May, Gilead expects to get initial data from the NIAID trial, which is placebo-controlled, as well as its own study of patients with moderate symptoms of COVID-19.

Last month, Gilead announced changes to its treatment program. The company implemented the “expanded access” program in an effort to enable hospitals and physicians to apply for emergency use of remdesivir for multiple severely ill patients at a time. The prior “compassionate use” program is now designated for children and pregnant women.

In another open letter sent out last month, O’Day said that Gilead is ramping up remdesivir production, a process that requires specialized chemistry and multiple chain reactions.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 2.13 million coronavirus cases had been diagnosed worldwide, at least 654,301 of which are in the U.S. The disease has accounted for at least 142,735 deaths around the world, including at least 31,590 people in the U.S.

Fox News’ Chris Ciaccia contributed to this article.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers