Epic time-lapse shot from space is longest ever, shows two trips around Earth

Two trips around the Earth in only 15 minutes?

That incredibly fast journey is possible thanks to a time-lapse video from the International Space Station released last week by the European Space Agency.

The stunning footage, which allows viewers to see certain landforms (such as Italy), masses of swirling storm clouds and brightly-lit urban centers glowing from the darkness of space, is comprised of 21,375 images of Earth captured by ESA astronaut and International Space Station commander Alexander Gerst.

The video travels from Tunisia across Beijing and through Australia, showing the planet pass from day to night twice, zooming far above deep-blue oceans and clouds that look like paintings.

The 15-minute clip has been sped up to 12.5 times faster than the actual velocity of the observatory, according to Geek.com.