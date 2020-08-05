Elusive Shetland Orcas captured on film, creating once-in-a-lifetime moment

After nine long years, a photographer was able to capture the footage of a lifetime, getting the elusive orca whale on camera.

Norman Watson spotted the pod of whales near UK's Meal Beach while visiting his son, Sebastian, British news agency SWNS reports.

“I was visiting my son Sebastian after the lockdown was eased," Watson, 48, told the news outlet. "It had been six months since I saw him last! “ heard that Orca had been spotted heading North on the west side of Shetland so took my chances and headed there as it’s close to where my son lives."

"One of his friend's fathers, Andrew Brown, had arranged to take us out on his boat to do some mackerel fishing and the Orca were passing at just the right time," Watson said of the massive mammals.

"They were hunting seals, which was apparent when we came across them," Watson continued. "They were trying to scare the seals off the rocks."

Despite the fact he spent nearly one-fifth of his life without seeing them, Watson said he will forever treasure the moment.

“I had been hoping to see the Orca for about nine years in Shetland, but never got lucky until that day," the draughtsman and amateur photographer said. "It was one of the best wildlife spectacles I’d witnessed and I’ve seen a few things now."

Orcas, which are apex predators, are typically spotted near the Shetland Islands between May and September, but can be spotted year-round, according to multiple sources.

Also known as "killer whales," orcas use their four-inch teeth to go after a variety of mammals and fish, including great white sharks. They can be found in a variety of locations on the planet, ranging from polar regions to the Equator, according to National Geographic.

